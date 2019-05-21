Mason City rate hikes going towards future projects

MASON CITY, Iowa- Mason City residents will soon see an increase in their water, sewer and sanitation bills. On average, residents can expect to see a $3.17 increase each month. That money will go towards future city projects.

“When you talk about Asbury and other places it’s time you fix these sewers,” said one Mason City resident.

In Mason City, drainage issues have become widespread. City leaders say a rate increase will be sued to solve those issues and the problem of nutrient rich runoff.

Officials maintain cameras should be put through the sanitation lines every ten years. Mason City hasn’t done so in 12.

“There’s been a long term problem in Mason City,” said William Stangler, Mason City’s Operation and Maintenance Manager. “We've put a lot of money in to repairing them, somewhere in the neighborhood of 13 million dollars. We have a lot more work to do.”

The nutrient reduction project is one being pushed by the feds.

“There is a mandate that all cities in the state of Iowa and throughout all the watersheds have to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus that we are putting in to the streams,” said Stangler.

That project comes with an estimated $11 million price tag but wouldn’t start for at least ten years.