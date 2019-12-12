Clear

Mason City ranked for low cost of living

In a recent survey, Mason City scored high marks for a low cost of living.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City is getting high marks on a cost of living survey compiled by the Council for Community and Economic Research.  With the number 100 representing the average cost of living nationwide, Mason city earned an affordable 89.

How does that score compare to other cities in the region?  Rochester is close to the national average with a score of 93.  Elsewhere in Minnesota, Albert Lea beat out Mason City with a score of 83 and Austin was also cheaper at 84.  

Mason City resident Mary Davenport agrees with the ranking, saying, "What we pay here, we always think this is a pretty good deal here and we're amazed at how much it costs other places to live or buy a house."

