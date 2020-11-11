Mason City public schools moving 5th through 12th grade to hybrid learning

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Community School District is shifting 5th through 12th graders to twice-a-week hybrid learning.

This change will remain in effect until December 4.

The school district issued the following statement explaining the change:

“The countywide 14-day positivity average is currently 23.3% and has been above the 20% positivity rate for the past 10 days. While the county test positivity rates are on the rise, transmission of the virus to or among students at school is not a common occurrence. Most cases of exposure in regards to students and staff are happening due to community spread outside of the school environment.”

“However, community spread has had a larger impact on school district staff. The district data supports the need for a change due to staff absenteeism. The district is struggling to provide enough staff to support 4-day a week school at these grade levels. Due to this, the decision has been made to move to 2-day a week hybrid learning in hopes the community trend will stabilize so the district does not have to move to continuous learning. A move to continuous learning would mean no in-person school and no athletics or activities while in continuous learning.”

4th grade and younger students in Mason City public schools will continue their current four-day-a-week schedule of classes.