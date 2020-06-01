Mason City protesters calling for racial equality

MASON CITY, Iowa - Since about 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, protestors have been taking to the streets in Mason City. They lined up along Washington Avenue in downtown.

Folks of all different ages and races are saying America's racial problems need to be solved. Da'Yona Johnson says George Floyd's death is part of a long line of injustices toward black people.

"People look at the violent part of it but what escalated to this point. All of this was built up over 400 years worth of slavery, segregation and it is boiling over because of systematic racism that we have here in this country," said Johnson.

This afternoon's protest was peaceful. Jocelyn Ritchey says people shouldn't let the violent rioting across the country change their opinion on this movement for justice.

"We also have to remain respectful and peaceful. We cant bust down buildings, we can't loot, we can't set cop cars on fire, we can't throw things, we have to be peaceful," she said.

Brandon McGriff is also concerned about police brutality against African Americans. Mason City doesn't have a large black community, which he says makes it even more important for him to speak out.

"There has been countless incidents with police and black folks. This is the first time that the evidence was irrifutable. I think that it was important for me to come out in Mason City because there is a low population of black people but it's important for other people to know that the black voices of Mason City are out here and we want to be heard," said McGriff.