Mason City police warn about fake sweepstakes call

Resident reported one to authorities Thursday.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are warning people about phony Publisher’s Clearing House calls.

The Mason City Police Department says someone reported Thursday getting a call from someone claiming to be from the sweepstakes and telling them they won a $125,000 prize. In order to claim, the prize, however, the caller said several gift cards of $5,000 would have to be sent in.

Police say this kind of call is a scam and urge people to be very suspicious of such unsolicited contacts.

