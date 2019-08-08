Mason City police warn about fake sweepstakes call

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are warning people about phony Publisher’s Clearing House calls.
The Mason City Police Department says someone reported Thursday getting a call from someone claiming to be from the sweepstakes and telling them they won a $125,000 prize. In order to claim, the prize, however, the caller said several gift cards of $5,000 would have to be sent in.
Police say this kind of call is a scam and urge people to be very suspicious of such unsolicited contacts.
