Woman injured after dog bite in Mason City; owner of dog being sought

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman suffered minor injuries after a dog bite this weekend, and police are trying to identify the owner of the dogs.

Police said it was reported Saturday morning after a woman was bitten while walking on Zerble's Trail.

The woman told police she encountered a male with reddish hair, a slender build who had glasses and was in his 30s. The dogs are described as being a Lab mix, one yellow and the other black.

The dogs and male were last seen walking from the trail at 18th St. and N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Police are seeking to identify the male to help verify the dogs have been vaccinated. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 641-421-3636.