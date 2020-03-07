Mason City police respond to large fight near bar

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City police say they received reports of a shot fired at a bar overnight.
When officers arrived at El Rodeo on the north side of Mason City there was no evidence of any shooting.
However, there was broken glass and police say a large fight did break out both inside and outside.
No arrests were made.
