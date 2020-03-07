Clear
Mason City police respond to large fight near bar

When officers arrived at El Rodeo on the north side of Mason City there was no evidence of any shooting.

Mar 7, 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City police say they received reports of a shot fired at a bar overnight.



However, there was broken glass and police say a large fight did break out both inside and outside.

No arrests were made.

