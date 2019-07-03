Mason City police officer injured after being bitten by dog without proper vaccinations

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City police officer was bitten by a dog without proper vaccinations while making an arrest Tuesday.

Joshua Theilen, 39, of Mason City, was arrested for domestic abuse assault., interference with official acts and was cited for no rabies vaccination (2 counts) and no city animal license (2 counts).

Mason City police went to the 200 block of 29th St. SW. at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to make an arrest for a domestic-related incident.

Police said Theilen was non-complaint and while officers were dealing with that, a Rottweiler without proper vaccinations bit an officer in the thigh.

The bite broke the skin, according to court documents, and the officer had to seek medical attention.

Police said it’s another example of the importance of restraining your pets as well as having proper licensing.