Mason City police looking for missing girl

Reported missing on October 10. Believed to still be in the North Iowa area.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 4:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a girl who has been missing for almost two months.

Tala Rose Schaal, 15, was reported missing on October 10 and her family says she was last seen at her home in Mason City. The Mason City Police Department says it released information about Schaal on its social media accounts on November 15 and received some tips as to her location. The Department says none of those leads resulted in finding Schaal.

Police say they believe Schaal remains in the North Iowa area and is likely being harbored by someone.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 641-421-3000. If you know here immediate location, you are asked to call 911.

Tala Schaal is described at 5’5’’ and about 130 pounds and often changes her hair color and style.

