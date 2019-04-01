Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City police issue warning on fake phone numbers

Recent business says it was 'spoofed.'

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 12:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are issuing a reminder about the danger of “spoofing.”

The word refers to criminals using technology that identifies calls as coming from legitimate numbers. The Mason City Police Department says it was contacted Monday about a local business that got a call that listed the correct number for Alliant Energy on the business’ caller ID. The call threatened the business with service disconnection in 30 minutes unless they called back to a different number to arrange payment.

The business was suspicious and did not call back, referring the matter instead to police. Officers called the number and say they spoke to someone who called himself “Richard” with Alliant Energy. Police say when they asked where “Richard’s” office was located, he immediately hung up.

Mason City Police Department says people should avoid giving out personal or payment information over the phone to unsolicited callers or emails, especially if there is pressure or urgency attached. You should contact your local affiliated representative, look up the business’ customer service phone number and call yourself, or check your account online. Police say once you give a stranger your personal information or payment over the phone, wire transfer, or by email, it is basically too late to stop the transaction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

deadly uber mistake

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Image

My Money - Getting kids involved with money

Image

Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain

Image

30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa

Image

Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Community Events