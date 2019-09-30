Mason City police investigating weekend gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say they’re still investigating a report of gunfire over the weekend.
The Mason City Police Department says officers were called to the alley east of the 300 block of North Monroe Avenue just before noon on Saturday. Shell casings from two different firearms were found in the alley but police say none of the people involved in the gunfire were at the scene when officers arrived.
Two search warrants have been executed but no arrests have been made so far in this investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Mason City Police Department.
