BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired in Mason City Full Story

Mason City police investigating shots fired

It happened on 5th St. NE, near N Pennsylvania Ave just before 11 Tuesday night

Posted: May. 1, 2019 12:06 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 1:25 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Mason City Police are looking for suspects after several shots were fired just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police blocked off N Pennsylvania, between 4th & 5th St. NE while they investigated. They spent the night canvassing the area for clues.

Police say they found around a dozen shell casings 

No one was hurt, and there are no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.

