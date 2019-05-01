Mason City police investigating shots fired

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Mason City Police are looking for suspects after several shots were fired just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police blocked off N Pennsylvania, between 4th & 5th St. NE while they investigated. They spent the night canvassing the area for clues.
Police say they found around a dozen shell casings
No one was hurt, and there are no suspects in custody.
This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.
