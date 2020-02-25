Mason City police investigating second reported shooting in two days

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are investigating a possible shooting in Mason City.
Authorities say it reportedly happened around 4:45 pm near the intersection of 5th Street NE and North Pennsylvania Avenue. No other details have been released but police say it does not appear related to the shooting incident reported Monday near North Pennsylvania and 17th Street NE.
