Clear

Mason City police investigating second reported shooting in two days

Not believed connected to Monday incident.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 7:44 PM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 7:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are investigating a possible shooting in Mason City.

Authorities say it reportedly happened around 4:45 pm near the intersection of 5th Street NE and North Pennsylvania Avenue. No other details have been released but police say it does not appear related to the shooting incident reported Monday near North Pennsylvania and 17th Street NE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Snow chances diminish, cooler temps incoming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Smoking-Related Fire Deaths

Image

K9 Getting a Protective Vest

Image

Strong Turnout for Early Voting

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Proposal for new park in Rochester

Image

Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Suicide prevention training for agriculture communities

Image

Protest at Quality Pig Processors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Natonal Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Community Events