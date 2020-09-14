Mason City police investigating pair of weekend shootings

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is investigating a pair of weekend shootings.

Police said the first one occurred at 3:10 a.m. Saturday in the 10 block of 3rd St. NW when a man approached three people in an alley and started shooting.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The second happened Saturday at 3:59 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Police said two vehicles were traveling north and were exchanging gunfire.

Several residents reported the shooting, and officers did recover evidence from both scenes.'

Police said there is no threat to the community. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 641-421-3636.