Mason City police investigating pair of burglaries, including one at parks and rec facility

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City police are investigating a pair of recent burglaries, one of which occurred at a parks and rec facility.

Police said a burglary report was taken Saturday morning at the ball diamonds of Norris Youth Softball Complex. A full list of what was taken was not available, Mason City police said Monday.

Another burglary was reported Friday morning at a Mason City tavern.

Police said it received a call from Spike’s Tap at 11:04 a.m. and that the building was broken into and video poker machines were burglarized. It happened overnight Thursday into Friday.

Both cases remain under investigation.