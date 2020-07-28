Mason City police confirm identity after human remains found in Winnebago River

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police said Tuesday that human remains found earlier this month by a kayaker has been identified as those of Jane Schreur, who was last seen in May of 2019.

The family spoke to KIMT on Monday and said the remains had been identified as the missing Mason City woman.

Police said they were called July 18 after remains were found in the Winnebago River near the Illinois Ave. bridge.

“Last week, the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office was able to definitively determine through the use of dental records that these remains were those of Jane Schreur. Schreur was reported missing to MCPD on November 22, 2019,” police said.

In recent days, police assisted in the investigation by the Iowa DCIS and the STAR1 Search and Rescue team.

Police said the death is not considered suspicious.