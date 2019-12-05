Clear

Mason City police asking for public's help to locate wanted man

Authorities in Mason City are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man who allegedly slammed an officer’s hand in the door and fled from police.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 6:18 AM


Police said at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, an officer stopped a 1992 Oldsmobile for a traffic violation in the 200 block of N. Pierce Ave.
The driver, 28-year-old Jamie McFarland, of Mason City, had a valid arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County.

When officers went to place him under arrest, he allegedly closed the vehicle door on the officer’s hands.

“The officer was able to get his hand out of the door as McFarland placed the vehicle in drive and left the scene of the initial stop with officers in pursuit. McFarland drove his vehicle northbound on Pierce where he struck a vehicle in traffic at 12th and N Pierce Ave. He then lost control and drove his vehicle into a yard striking a tree. McFarland then ran from the vehicle and officers were unable to locate him,” police said.

The driver that McFarland struck was not injured. The officer whose hand was shut in the door suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about McFarland’s location is asked to call the police.

