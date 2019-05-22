Mason City police asking for public's help to identify person allegedly involved in theft

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection to a theft.
The bottle is valued at $125.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
