Mason City police ask for help finding woman missing nearly seven months

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The Mason City Police Department Jane Schreur, 31, was last seen in Mason City on May 22. Schreur, also known as Jane Mikkelson, was possibly wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, and a gray hooded windbreaker. She is described as a white female about 5’7’’ tall, weighing 170 pounds, with green eyes, dark blonde hair, and glasses.

Police say a relative reported on November 22 that family had not seen or heard from Schreur for six months. Because of that length of time and Schreur’s health history, a missing person investigation began immediately. Law enforcement says they have exhausted all their leads in the case and is asking the public for any information on Schreur’s disappearance of whereabouts.

Police say the circumstances around her disappearance are unknown at this time.