Mason City police: Vehicle crashed, ended up well off roadway after 'strange incident'

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City police are calling a crash Wednesday a “strange incident” after a vehicle was located well off the roadway.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. after a local tow service requested assistance at 12th St. and N. Illinois Ave.

Police were able to locate the owner, 27-year-old Sherry Ritter, of Mason City, and she said “ she was on the way to work this morning, lost control of the car, and it went off the road."

“Further investigation suggests that the vehicle left the roadway northbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, a 2005 Ford Freestar, snapped a guide wire to an Alliant Energy pole, as it left the ground, cleared several downed trees and brush and landed several feet out into some standing water just north of 12th and Illinois Ave.”

Heavy-duty equipment was called in to help remove the vehicle, and Iowa DNR officials were contacted to come assess the crash site for possible pollution and contamination of the standing water.

Traffic charges are pending.

Police are asking anyone with more information about the crash to contact them at 641-421-3636.