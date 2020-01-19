Clear
Mason City police: Shooting into vehicle late Saturday followed by execution of search warrant

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 10:37 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - At least one round was fired from a gun and a subject who reported it said one or more subjects shot at his vehicle late Saturday night.

Police said the person drove to the police department at 11:31 and reported the shooting happened near 1st and N. Madison Ave.

"Police confirm there was at least 1 round fired into the car. We have no confirmed reports of any injuries. We cannot confirm the reporter was operating the car when the incident occurred, where, or when the incident occurred. Police did apply for and obtain a search warrant for a residence located at 16 N Madison. Due to the person's report of multiple subjects with a firearm, the North Iowa
Special Operations Group (SOG) was activated to serve the search warrant. No one was located inside the residence this morning," police said.

"The information obtained so far does not indicate the public is at risk, nor is it related to the robbery that was reported on Jan 17 in the 500 block of 6th St SE."

