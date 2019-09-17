Mason City police: Investigation into stolen bike results in felony drug arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony drug charge after police were investigating a report of a stolen bike.
Dustin Burkhardt, 30, allegedly ran from police during an investigation Monday night at 10th St. NW and N. Van Buren.
Police said after running from police, Burkhardt was found with two baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Burkhardt had previous controlled substance convictions in 2018, 2017, 2012 and 2011.
He was also charged with theft after a red specialized bike was located in a garage. When officers approached the residence, he was allegedly putting bikes in the garage.
