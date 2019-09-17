Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City police: Investigation into stolen bike results in felony drug arrest

A Mason City man is facing a felony drug charge after police were investigating a report of a stolen bike.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 10:14 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony drug charge after police were investigating a report of a stolen bike.

Dustin Burkhardt, 30, allegedly ran from police during an investigation Monday night at 10th St. NW and N. Van Buren.

Police said after running from police, Burkhardt was found with two baggies of suspected methamphetamine.

Burkhardt had previous controlled substance convictions in 2018, 2017, 2012 and 2011.

He was also charged with theft after a red specialized bike was located in a garage. When officers approached the residence, he was allegedly putting bikes in the garage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Summer heat is here to stay as we inch closer to the start of fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring and summer rain impacting fall colors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester teacher receives big honor

Image

Mayo sweeps Farmington

Image

Century falls to Northfield in OT

Image

Austin downs Lourdes in section title rematch

Image

A yearly tradition could be coming back to the River City

Image

Better trail access...for beer

Image

Taking out the trash

Image

Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Community Events