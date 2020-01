Mason City pleads guilty to sex abuse...again

MASON CITY, Iowa – A convicted sex abuser is pleading guilty again.

Brent James Champney, 34 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County. Authorities say Champney had sexual contact with a child sometime between 2007 and 2016. His sentencing is set for March 10.

Champney is already serving 10 years behind bars for a 2015 charge of 3rd degree sex abuse. He was accused of performing a sex act on a child by force and prosecutors say Champney’s DNA was found on the victim’s clothing.