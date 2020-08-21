Mason City pavilion project gets state grant

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two North Iowa projects are getting over half a million dollars from the state’s Community Attraction and Tourism program.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Friday that $375,000 was awarded to The Principal® Pavilion in Mason City. At a total cost of $2,064,620 the pavilion will include a new performance venue to serve as a permanent home for the Mason City Municipal Band and provide indoor and outdoor performance space for a variety of live events.

$250,000 was also given to the Winnebago County Environmental Education Center in Leland. This $1,399,744 project will include the construction of a two-level, 7,680-square-foot building to house interpretative displays, conservation and wildlife studies, wildlife exhibits and cultural history. An outdoor amphitheater will also provide space for additional programming and group gatherings.

Grants are also being given to projects in Estherville, Holstein, Marion, Sioux City, Tabor, Palo, Winterset, Boone, Red Oak, and Woodbine.