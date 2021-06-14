Mason City pastor elected bishop of Evangelical Lutheran synod

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa pastor has been elected bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).

The Reverend Kevin T. Jones was elected on the fifth ballot at the Northeastern Iowa Synod Assembly on Saturday. Jones has been pastor to Youth, Families and Education for Trinity Lutheran, Mason City, since 2014. Before that, Jones served as pastor for Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Marion, from 2001-2014 and as pastor to Blair Lutheran Churches, Blair, Wisconsin, from 1993-2001.

Rev. Jones will take office on September 1.

The Northeastern Iowa Synod is one of 65 synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and has 145 congregations.