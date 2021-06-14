Clear

Mason City pastor elected bishop of Evangelical Lutheran synod

Rev. Kevin T. Jones
Rev. Kevin T. Jones

Will oversee 145 congregations in northeastern Iowa.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 12:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa pastor has been elected bishop of the Northeastern Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).

The Reverend Kevin T. Jones was elected on the fifth ballot at the Northeastern Iowa Synod Assembly on Saturday. Jones has been pastor to Youth, Families and Education for Trinity Lutheran, Mason City, since 2014. Before that, Jones served as pastor for Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Marion, from 2001-2014 and as pastor to Blair Lutheran Churches, Blair, Wisconsin, from 1993-2001.

Rev. Jones will take office on September 1.

The Northeastern Iowa Synod is one of 65 synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and has 145 congregations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603760

Reported Deaths: 7605
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1247651771
Ramsey52437895
Dakota46772469
Anoka42693458
Washington27391290
Stearns22545224
St. Louis18120311
Scott17536134
Wright16400148
Olmsted13386102
Sherburne1199494
Carver1065848
Clay825492
Rice8186110
Blue Earth762343
Crow Wing681194
Kandiyohi667185
Chisago619152
Otter Tail585684
Benton582798
Goodhue483373
Douglas475381
Mower470733
Winona460851
Itasca458663
Isanti439564
McLeod429161
Morrison424361
Nobles407950
Beltrami406960
Steele397416
Polk388872
Becker386555
Lyon363853
Carlton352556
Freeborn346832
Pine335023
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311454
Brown307840
Le Sueur297125
Todd285632
Cass285532
Meeker263042
Waseca237823
Martin234932
Roseau210721
Wabasha20783
Hubbard196041
Dodge18773
Renville182346
Redwood176338
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena162422
Fillmore157410
Faribault154319
Chippewa153838
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138637
Watonwan13589
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine114920
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106918
Koochiching94617
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88717
Wilkin83112
Lake82920
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6044
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370583

Reported Deaths: 6041
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58186638
Linn21181339
Scott20287246
Black Hawk16065312
Woodbury15227230
Johnson1460585
Dubuque13496211
Dallas1128499
Pottawattamie11214173
Story1070848
Warren583591
Clinton561393
Cerro Gordo553193
Sioux516974
Webster514494
Muscatine4875106
Marshall486376
Des Moines466970
Wapello4333122
Buena Vista426140
Jasper420872
Plymouth402981
Lee381756
Marion365976
Jones300857
Henry294137
Bremer287760
Carroll286752
Boone268334
Crawford267840
Benton258755
Washington256751
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232251
Jackson225242
Clay216527
Kossuth216166
Tama211671
Delaware210943
Winneshiek197735
Page194522
Buchanan193033
Cedar192023
Hardin187344
Fayette186443
Wright185940
Hamilton181751
Harrison179973
Clayton171057
Butler165935
Madison164519
Mills163324
Floyd163042
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156936
Allamakee152652
Hancock150134
Iowa149824
Winnebago144331
Cass139255
Calhoun138913
Grundy137133
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131537
Sac130720
Union129935
Louisa129749
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126643
Chickasaw124517
Franklin123323
Guthrie123032
Humboldt119526
Palo Alto113623
Howard105022
Montgomery103638
Clarke100924
Keokuk96432
Monroe96230
Unassigned9540
Ida91535
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85225
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7598
Taylor66712
Fremont6269
Decatur6159
Ringgold56324
Van Buren56318
Wayne54423
Audubon52910
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain chances return later on this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/14/21)

Image

Rochester man celebrates 50 years of running every day

Image

GMLOKS Girls' Track and Field team wins Section 1A Title

Image

Sienna Debut

Image

Rochester Pools Reopening Monday

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/13/21)

Image

Incident near Rushford airport

Image

Fire tears through Rochester mobile home

Image

Fighting hunger in Rochester

Image

Shopping for alcohol during the heatwave

Community Events