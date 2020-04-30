Mason City parks still open, but with restrictions

MASON CITY, Iowa - Thursday was the perfect day to get some sunshine with a walk in the park. In Mason City, the parks are in fact open but with some restrictions still in place.

Playgrounds and campgrounds are still off limits to residents. Playground equipment at East Park has been roped off with yellow caution tape, to discourage kids from playing on them.

The city's Highland Park golf course is also open, with enhanced cleaning procedures to keep everyone safe.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says residents of the River City have been complying with the rules.

"They've stayed off the playground equipment, they've stayed off the skate park equipment and complied. So, that's made it a lot easier for the city to stay with the low numbers that we've had here in Mason City."

In Governor Reynolds' proclamation, playgrounds and campgrounds will be reopening on May 15th.