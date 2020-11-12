Mason City nonprofits get $5,500 from Alliant Energy Foundation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Alliant Energy Foundation is donating $5,500 to three Mason City nonprofit organizations.

These latest grants are among more than $345,000 given out this fall.

“The services and programs our nonprofit partners provide are needed now more than ever,” says Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “We are proud to support these organizations through our grants program. The entire community benefits when we work together and find creative opportunities that help make life better for others.”

$1,000 is going to Caring Pregnancy Center to provide baby necessities during and after COVID-19. $3,500 is going to Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa for health and safety home repair projects. $1,000 is going to the YMCA in Mason City for the Girls Leading Others Wisely (GLOW) program.

The Alliant Energy Foundation funds projects in four key areas:

• Hunger and Housing

• Workforce Readiness

• Environmental Stewardship

• Diversity, Safety and Wellbeing