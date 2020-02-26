Mason City neighborhood on edge after shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has been arrested in connection to a midday shooting Monday on the North side of Mason City.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. at around Noon for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Evidence was gathered from the scene that indicated a gun had been fired, and it's believed that a man was shot during the disturbance, but left the area before officers arrived.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated a gun had been fired and someone was shot. Officers were called back to the same area around 3:11 pm Monday for a report of suspicious activity. A vehicle leaving the area was stopped and two men were detained.

A block down the street from the scene, Lynne Lord was at home chiseling ice outside when she heard some people talking infront of her house.

"I looked over the snow mound, and I saw an officer standing there talking to a gentleman that I've never seen before. There was another officer that drove up from the north end, and asked the gentleman if he had any weapons on him, and they frisked them."

However, this is not the first such incident that has happened in the 3 decades she's lived in the neighborhood.

"There was a lot of bad people, lot of things going on that weren't being taken care of as far as under control by the law or anything."

Since that time, her block has started to improve, and keeps an eye on activity going on to make sure the neighborhood is on the up and up.

"I'm a person that cares about people and cares about my environment. I don't want crooks living around here, thieves around here, I don't want people killing, stabbing, anything like that. We maintain this neighborhood and it's pretty mellow now in the 1600 block.

"You worry about your property and worry if it's going to be vandalized, or if you're going to get in the crossfire of somebody. You just don't know."

About three hours later, officers came back to the scene for a report of suspicious activity. A vehicle was seen leaving the area was stopped by officers, with two men being detained. The passenger of the vehicle, 24 year-old Derrick Young was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon related to the shooting. No charges have been filed against the driver.

The shooting remains under investigation.