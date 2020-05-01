Mason City neighborhood enjoys social distancing friendly concert

MASON CITY, Iowa - A social distancing outdoor concert held on Friday night is supporting a good cause.

Betty and The Gents belted out the familiar Beatles tune 'Life Goes On' in front of friends and neighbors.

Folks in Mason City's Asbury Park neighborhood sat in their front yards and driveways enjoying the free tunes. The concert was also streamed live on Facebook.

The group is raising money for Mohawk Market, a food pantry run by volunteers and staff of the Mason City Community School District.

If you are interested in donating, or watching the concert, you can see it on their Facebook page.