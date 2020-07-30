Mason City narcotics raids show illegal drugs are still a problem

MASON CITY, Iowa - Law enforcment agencies in North Iowa teamed up to serve a bunch of search warrants as part of a sweeping drug invevstigation.

Police arrested one man this morning and seized meth, heroin, marijuana, and guns during the raids.

From crack cocaine in the 1980s to the battle against opioids a few years ago, it seems like the drug problem just won't go away.

"For many people it is something they will work on every day for the rest of their life. Even if, just making that deliberate choice every day," said Kelly Grunhovd with Prairie Ridge. She says overcoming addiction requires more than a 12-step program, it's a lifetime battle.

"When we do drugs that make us feel good, they release a lot of feel good chemicals in our brain. And this idea of one drug being more addictive to another, is likely directly proportionate to how many of those chemicals it's releasing," she said.

Meth is making a comeback, with cheap, mass-produced quantities from beyond our borders flooding the U.S.

"For about the last seven to eight years as far as individuals who were seeking treatment for methamphetamine, those numbers are creeping back up to almost be in the level they were in 2005," said Grunhovd.

Mason City resident Chuck Greiman says the growth of our drug problem is visible on the street.

"Mason City definitely has a problem, there's not doubt. You see it, you see people around town. You see people when they're on crank or whatever. Just their behavior, their actions, it's quite noticable," said Greiman.

He thinks our justice system needs and overhaul, focusing on rehabilitating drug offenders instead of locking them up.

"Our prisons are full of non-violent drug problems and it doesn't work. The system we have does not work. We have to explore other options," he said.