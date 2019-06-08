Mason City named finalist for Iowa Great Place recertification

MASON CITY, Iowa - 12 years ago, Mason City received certification as one of Iowa's Great Places, a community that builds upon their assets as a place-making strategy. And just last week, Mason City was named as a finalist for recertification, which could mean the city receives grant funding.

Members of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which heads the Great Places program, met with local leaders Friday morning for a walking tour around Downtown Mason City, showcasing facets of what was improved thanks to the 2007 certification: the City National Bank and downtown streetscapes, as well as the currently under construction multi-purpose arena and Willow Creek.

Chris Kramer is the Director of the Department, and explains what it means to have a creative place making when applying for the program.

"You develop a place where people want to live and it enhances the core town, but also takes advantage of promoting the unique sense of place for each community."

And she's excited to see what the city has to offer.

"We're excited to see all the new development. We like to see if everybody's on the same page with developing a plan, and that's how you can really sell yourself to other parts of the state and throughout the region as well."

The city's recent application for recertification focuses on the redevelopment of the Willow Creek area through a master plan.