Mason City named a finalist for National Chamber of Commerce of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is a finalist for 2021 Chamber of the Year.

The award is presented annually by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), a Virginia-based association that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

“This year’s finalists are among the most impactful organizations within the industry,” says ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Following a tumultuous year, these chambers emerged as community champions, providing catalytic leadership to address their region’s greatest challenges and opportunities for prosperity.”

The Chamber of the Year award, which is sponsored by MemberClicks, is ACCE’s most prestigious and competitive honor. The group says those recognized with the award have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life.

“We’re thrilled by this announcement. I am thankful to our board, volunteers, and staff who make sure that our programs and initiatives maintain a focus on our mission to benefit the North Iowa region. This is a big deal for us,” says Robin Anderson, President and CEO of the local chamber.

Chamber of the Year winners will be announced on July 20, during ACCE’s Chamber Innovation Summit.