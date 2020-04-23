Mason City nail salon gets probation and fine for unsanitary conditions

MASON CITY, Iowa – A nail salon has been put on probation and fined by the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences.
The Board says it has reached a consent agreement with Tuan Anh Cao, owner of Tips and Toes in Mason City, for Cao to pay a $3,000 fine and be on probation for 180 days.
Tips and Toes was shut down by state authorities on March 9 after customer complaints and two inspections. In its initial filing, the Board accused Cao of:
1. Employing an unlicensed nail technician.
2. Failing to maintain a cleaning record for pedicure stations.
3. Failing to immediately dispose of single-use porous instruments and supplies.
4. Failing to clean and disinfect electric file bits.
5. Failing to keep all areas of the salon clean.
6. Failing to have a biohazard sharps container.
7. Failing to have and maintain a complete first aid kit.
8. Filing to keep soiled laundry in a covered hamper or receptacle labeled “used.”
9. Having prohibited microplane pedicure rasps on the premises.
10. Having a hazardous substance (methyl methacrylate monomer) on the premises.
The Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences allowed Tips and Toes to reopen on March 23.
To read the official documents filed in this case, click here.
