Mason City nail salon gets probation and fine for unsanitary conditions

MASON CITY, Iowa – A nail salon has been put on probation and fined by the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences.

The Board says it has reached a consent agreement with Tuan Anh Cao, owner of Tips and Toes in Mason City, for Cao to pay a $3,000 fine and be on probation for 180 days.

Tips and Toes was shut down by state authorities on March 9 after customer complaints and two inspections. In its initial filing, the Board accused Cao of:

1. Employing an unlicensed nail technician.

2. Failing to maintain a cleaning record for pedicure stations.

3. Failing to immediately dispose of single-use porous instruments and supplies.

4. Failing to clean and disinfect electric file bits.

5. Failing to keep all areas of the salon clean.

6. Failing to have a biohazard sharps container.

7. Failing to have and maintain a complete first aid kit.

8. Filing to keep soiled laundry in a covered hamper or receptacle labeled “used.”

9. Having prohibited microplane pedicure rasps on the premises.

10. Having a hazardous substance (methyl methacrylate monomer) on the premises.

The Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences allowed Tips and Toes to reopen on March 23.

