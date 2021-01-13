Mason City musician joins Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association leadership

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa – A Mason City man is joining the Board of Directors of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association.

“Rockin” Vance Jorgensen attends his first board meeting Wednesday and brings not only his experience as a professional musician since 1977 but as a practicing lawyer who has worked in real estate development and property management.

“We are so thrilled to have Lifetime Member “Rockin’” Vance become our newest board member,” says Association Executive Director Clay Norris. “Vance has so much energy and enthusiasm – he is one of the first members to approach me and introduce himself when I first took this job. He is friendly, generous, full of great ideas, and he is ready to hit the ground running.”

“I’m honored and humbled by this appointment,” says Jorgensen. “Crowds and musicians of all ages have a lot of fun at our events. Our Association has a tradition of being inclusive of fans and musicians with a wide range of rock & pop music eras and genres. We promote live music events that feature talent from young budding artists to nationally known acts, and everyone in between. I’ll look forward to working to promote the goals of our Association and reaching out to music fans, musicians and venues across Iowa.”