Mason City murder suspect taken into custody in Algona

MASON CITY, Iowa - A suspect in a Mason City murder case was taken into custody Monday in Algona, Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley confirmed to KIMT.

Benjamin Gonzalez was taken into custody by authorities in Algona around 4 p.m.

Gonzalez has been wanted for first-degree murder since last Wednesday night when an adult male was shot and killed.

The name of the victim in the shooting has not been released.

The Algona Police Department posted the following on its social media account earlier Monday:

*****CLEAR****Until further officers area requesting everyone please stay out of the area west of Hall St. and north of State street. This is for your safety. Will advise when it is safe again. Posted by Algona Police Department on Monday, April 5, 2021 Mason City officers responded to a call of a shooting at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 3rd St. NW and N. Jefferson Ave. There, authorities confirmed one person was shot. He was taken to MercyOne North Iowa where he later died from his injuries.

