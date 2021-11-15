Mason City murder results in life sentence

MASON CITY, Iowa – A fatal shooting in Cerro Gordo County is sending a North Iowa man to prison for life.

A jury found Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 38 of Mason City, guilty of first-degree murder after a four-day trial in August. Police say Gonzalez shot and killed Michael Creviston, 36 of Mason City on March 31. The killing happened near 3rd Street NW and North Jefferson Avenue in Mason City and prosecutors said it was premeditated.

Gonzalez was given a life sentence Monday morning in Cerro Gordo County District Court and ordered to pay $150,000 in damages to Creviston’s family.