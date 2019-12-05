Mason City multi-purpose arena closing in on opening (with drone video)

MASON CITY, Iowa - The countdown is on to the opening of Mason City’s multipurpose arena.
The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m.
KIMT’s Drone3 captured footage from the air Thursday as crews put the finishing touches on one of the centerpieces of the River City Renaissance Project.
Just yards away, work is ongoing on a multi-million dollar housing development. The groundbreaking for that structure took place this summer.
Click on the video tab to see how far along the projects are.
