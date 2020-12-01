Mason City moves forward with solar power for waterworks

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City is going green, in an effort to save tax dollars and lower energy costs.

Tonight, the city council okayed a plan to work with an engineering firm, who will do a site survey for a solar power array.

Those panels will be used to provide power to the city's waterworks.

It's all part of a larger solar project, which will involve the multipurpose arena and the wastewater treatment plant.

"We're really excited about this. It's been a long time coming. But I think if you look at the region and the investments at NIACC and the city and other investments that have happened in the area in renewable energy, I think this is a great trend for our community," said Burnett.

The city is looking to purchase a property across the street from the waterworks which will be the site of the solar array.