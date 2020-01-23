Mason City moves forward on historic fire station project

MASON CITY, Iowa - The City is moving forward on a plan to revitalize one of only two Art Deco structures in town.

At Monday's city council meeting, the council approved a motion to set a public hearing on the old Fire Station Engine 2 on South Federal Avenue, which served as a fire station for about 33 years. Plans call for the roof to be repaired on the 1933-built building, which has been determined eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Scot Kruckenberg has his insurance agency across the street from the station.

"I've been looking at it for about 29 years, and there really hasn't been anything done to it in the 29 year period. There was always talk of renovating it, and it just hasn't happened. There is evidently some historical significance to it, so I understand wanting to preserve it, and if they get it done, it's wonderful."

He hopes that the repairs and some form of revitalization can help continue work that's already been done along the southern entrance into Mason City.

"Some good things are happening on the south side of Mason City, with some businesses moving in, and some existing businesses renovating their existing properties. Anything that would make it better looking for all of us will certainly help this end of town."

Bids on the project are expected to be open until February 18th, with the bid being awarded, as the public hearing, slated for March 3rd.