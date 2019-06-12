Clear

Mason City mountain bikers pedal past competition at state championships

The Mason City mountain bikers take varsity state titles, multiple placings.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 2:55 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - Congratulations are in order for the Mason City mountain bike racers who were named state champions at the Iowa Scholastic Mountain Bike State Championships.

Eight riders placed in the top 10. Ana Swegle and Colton Bailey each earned gold as individual varsity state champs.

Sam Swegle, Brandon Englin, Ben Swegle, Sam Fabian, Emery Seaton, and Marcus Elsbernd swept third through eighth places in varsity.

Caelyn Bailey was the girls' junior varsity champ and Paul Fabian and Bryce Von Rueden took second and third for the boys.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Image

MSHSL State Golf Update

Image

Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Image

MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Image

Power of playful learning

Image

Presentation held to prevent LGBTQ suicides

Community Events