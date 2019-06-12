Mason City mountain bikers pedal past competition at state championships

MASON CITY, Iowa - Congratulations are in order for the Mason City mountain bike racers who were named state champions at the Iowa Scholastic Mountain Bike State Championships.

Eight riders placed in the top 10. Ana Swegle and Colton Bailey each earned gold as individual varsity state champs.

Sam Swegle, Brandon Englin, Ben Swegle, Sam Fabian, Emery Seaton, and Marcus Elsbernd swept third through eighth places in varsity.

Caelyn Bailey was the girls' junior varsity champ and Paul Fabian and Bryce Von Rueden took second and third for the boys.