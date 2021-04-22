Mason City meth-dropper sentenced to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dropping a bag of drugs is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Michael Isiah Schenker, 25 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. Mason City police say Schenker was speaking with a uniformed officer on April 1 in the 400 block of 5th Street SW when a baggie of meth fell from his person to the floor. Police say a second baggie of meth was then found in the lining of Schenker’s hat.

He has been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County District Court to up to five years behind bars.