Mason City men plead not guilty to storage unit burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two accused storage unit burglars are pleading not guilty.

Joel Allen Jaspers, 43 of Mason City, and Michael James Anderson, 33 of Mason City, are charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools.

Law enforcement says the men were caught breaking into a unit at Atlas Storage in Mason City on July 30. Investigators say Jaspers and Anderson used a bolt cutter and a pair of tin snips to cut through a padlock on a storage unit.

Anderson is scheduled to stand trial beginning October 26. No trial date has been set for Jasper