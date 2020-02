Mason City men charged with harboring a runaway

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men have been accused of harboring a runaway.

The Clear Lake Police Department says aggravated misdemeanor charges have been filed against Eric Jon Anderson, 38 of Mason City, and Leroy David Lomholt, 59 of Mason City. These charges are connected to a recent missing juvenile case out of Clear Lake.

Clear Lake police said Tuesday morning that 16-year-old Isabellah Kelly had been found after being missing since February 14. She had been reunited with her family.

Anderson and Lomholt have been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond each. This incident remains under investigation.

The Mason City Police Department assisted Clear Lake officers in this matter.