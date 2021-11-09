Mason City mayor looks back at accomplishments, goals during fifth term

MASON CITY, Iowa - After running unopposed in last week's elections, Mayor Bill Schickel is reflecting on accomplishments during the last four years, while looking forward to his now fifth term.

Since winning re-election in 2017, Schickel has overseen more of the River City Renaissance project take shape, including the groundbreaking and opening of the Multipurpose Arena, the River apartments and townhome complex, Principal Pavilion and utility work on the future Hyatt Place hotel. With these projects and continued investment in town, he feels there is strong positivity in the River City.

"I think there's a new momentum and real enthusiasm among our people. Some of the obvious things, like the renovation downtown, is huge. Maintaining our basic infrastructure and working on attracting people here are big things."

He also notes of the ongoing redevelopment of the former YWCA Building into a mixed-use development space that will include apartments, with housing being another priority he wants to see addressed.

"I'd like to see more of that go on on the west side and north side of Mason City, and I think we have some real opportunities there."

During his new term in office, Schickel says priorities include taking care of city infrastructure, redevelopment of the Mason City Airport terminal, and additional neighborhood investments, as well as attracting a qualified workforce.