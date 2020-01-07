Mason City mayor delivers State of The City report

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mayor Schickel's State of The City speech was peppered with lots of optimism.

"I can describe the state of the city in two words, exciting times," he said.

He said the city has come a long way over the past year, especially now that a large part of the River City Renaissance is complete.

"A vacant big box store transformed into a best-in-the-Midwest Mason City arena. Did you make it to the game over the weekend? How about those bulls? Better than four thousand people in the arena over the weekend."

He also recognized Tahmyrah Lytle, who will be reopening the Suzy-Q café in downtown mason city sometime next month. She says the city and its residents have really been supportive of her new business venture.

"I love Mason City because the community support is like none other. There’s that song, Cheers, sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, that's Mason City for you."

She also says, the River City has plenty to offer young people, with many amenities you would find in some of the bigger cities nearby.

"The cost of living here is ridiculously cheap and we've got great schools, again the breweries, they're like ones you would find in Minneapolis, they're super nice, and the local music scene, there's just a lot to do."

So what does 2020 hold in store for Mason City? Mayor Schickel says they want to begin developing the Riverwalk through downtown and complete the Music Man Square hotel and conference center. The mayor also teased some future economic development which will boost Mason City even more.

"Our economic development team is working on 21 active projects with a capital investment of 231 million dollars. Stay tuned for more on that,” said Mayor Schickel.