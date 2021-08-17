Mason City mayor announces re-election bid

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City mayor Bill Schickel announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election in November.

“I love serving the people of Mason City,” Schickel said. “I want to follow through on the many projects the city has begun and build on the positive momentum felt in Mason City.”

Schickel is serving his fourth nonconsecutive term as mayor. He previously served three terms in the Iowa House of Representatives.

“By almost every metric Mason City has incredible momentum. My goal is to maintain that momentum," he said in a press release.