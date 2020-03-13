Clear
Mason City mayor: 'Follow the advice of our health officials'

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel.

There have been no Coronavirus cases in Cerro Gordo Co.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:55 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City mayor Bill Schickel said Friday he wants citizens to use social distancing measures during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are asking everyone to carefully evaluate prior to attending gatherings and events when there will be a large number of people present. This is a serious situation and it is important to follow the advice of our health officials and healthcare providers and practice common sense during this time. While government and healthcare have specific roles in preparing for and responding to this outbreak of Coronavirus, we are also asking for the public’s help. I encourage residents to think carefully about how they can make good decisions to help prevent the spread of the virus,” Schickel said.

Read more on the Coronavirus here. 

For more on the outbreak in Iowa, click here.

“Local public health officials continue to work with local healthcare providers and are in frequent communication with Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials as statewide, national, and international conditions evolve,” Schickel said. 

Many colleges in north Iowa and around the state have either extended spring break or have gone to an online format.

 

Community Events