Mason City manufacturer names a new president

MASON CITY, Iowa - A familiar name is the new president at Metalcraft.

Chief Operating Officer Kyle Bermel is taking over for CEO and former president Steve Doerfler.

“Today I’m grateful for the confidence of our board and member-owners in my ability to help lead Metalcraft,” says Bermel. “It’s been rewarding serve a strong, innovative, growing company; I know we have experience, and expertise company-wide to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The company says Bermel joined Metalcraft as an engineer in 2012 and earned the respect of the board and member-owners while

developing subsidiaries ARK Business Systems and Inlay Innovation.

“As CEO, I have tremendous confidence in Kyle’s servant leadership,” says Doerfler. “We’re preserving the values that have served Metalcraft for decades. I’m particularly dedicated to our vision for innovative products and development of our member-owners – work that will keep the company growing and successful.”

Metalcraft designs, engineers and manufactures custom RFID and barcode tags and has operated in Mason City since 1950.