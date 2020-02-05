Mason City man's drug trial scheduled after not guilty plea

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities say they found drugs and drug items when they tried to serve a warrant. A Mason City man is pleading not guilty.

Nicholas Dralle, 34, was arrested January 5 in the 400 block of East State Street. Law enforcement says they found three glass pipes, a syringe, and baggies of a clear white substance with Dralle. He pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense.

Dralle’s trial is scheduled to start on March 17.