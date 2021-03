MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony drug charge after being arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

Joshua Collings, 22, was arrested Sunday in the 300 block of N. Federal Ave.

Police said a search turned up methamphetamine that weighed 8.4 grams.

He's facing charges of probation violation, a felony controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.

Collings was arrested in February on a burglary charge.